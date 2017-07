A new suspense thriller is debuting on ABC on Monday."Somewhere Between" follows a local news producer in San Francisco who help police hunt down a serial killer.It stars Paula Patton as a mother desperate to change fate and prevent a murder.Patton joined ABC7 live from Los Angeles to talk about what drew her to the script, how this role is different for her than others, and what viewers can expect each week."Somewhere Between" debuts Monday night at 9 p.m. on ABC7.