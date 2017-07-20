ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Radio Flyer Landspeeder lets kids ride like a Jedi

This Landspeeder has come from a galaxy far far away. (Radio Flyer/Facebook)

Kids will be able to roam the planet like Luke Skywalker in what might be the coolest Christmas gift in the galaxy.

Radio Flyer announced the release of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, a child sized replica of the X-34 craft from Star Wars: A New Hope.

The replica car comes complete with an interactive dashboard that has sound effects from the movie. It has two seats and can drive up to 5 MPH. Unfortunately for adult Jedis, the Landspeeder has a weight limit of 130 pounds.



The vehicle is listed at $499.99, and is available for pre-order from Toys R Us.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warstoysmovieslucasfilm
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer, dead at 41
'Something Rotten' playing at Oriental Theatre
Paula Patton talks about new ABC show, "Somewhere Between"
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
OJ Simpson gets parole after nearly 9 years in prison
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer, dead at 41
Teen fatally shot in Hammond while answering door
Chicago red-light camera settlement worth $38.75 million
VIDEO: Man on top of moving CTA bus in Lincoln Park
3 injured in Edens wreck; more rain falls on flooded communities
Man caught on video shooting tires out of AT&T truck
Meat mystery: Frozen pork falls from the sky
Show More
2 women arrested after baby falls out of restaurant trash
Burundi robotics team missing after competition in DC
McDonald's adds Big Mac onesie, sweats to items it delivers
Resource center helps flood victims in north suburbs
2 men found fatally shot in SUV in Aurora identified
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos