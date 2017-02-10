Roz Varon's Weekender Report

The Chicago Auto Show opens Saturday morning at McCormick Place and although it may be the big event this weekend, it's not the only event.Brookfield Zoo is celebrating the season with FREEze Day, or free admission day, on Sunday! The Green Valley Dog drivers will have dogsled demonstrations, with or without snow, and there will be special winter animal zoo chats!Navy Pier's neighborhoods of the world program is back, highlighting the rich tapestry of Chicago's diverse communities. This Sunday afternoon you can celebrate the Chinese New Year with traditional music and dance, cuisine and crafts! Admission is free!The Progressive International Motorcycle Show features hundreds of the latest street bikes, dirt bikes, cruisers, scooters and ATVs for new and experienced riders. It's at the Stephens Convention Center through Sunday.On the music beat, the University of Chicago folk music festival features two nights of concerts, Friday and Saturday and two days of workshops, Saturday and Sunday!Elvis lives! Is the ultimate Elvis tribute artist event, representing Elvis during different stages of his career! Showtime, Saturday, 7:30 pm at the Rosemont Theatre.And cheer on your favorite cyclist at Equinox the Loop, during the cycle for survival, Friday night through Sunday afternoon. All the funds raised go directly to rare cancer research led by memorial Sloan Kettering.