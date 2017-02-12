ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are your 2017 Grammy Awards winners

Beyonce accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

After being awarded Album of the Year, the final award of the night, at the Grammys on Sunday, Adele said she could not possibly accept it.

The reason, she said, was because Beyonce was more deserving of the award.

See highlights from winners below and find out which artists won more than 80 categories on the Grammy's website.

Album of the Year

WINNER: 25, Adele
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Views, Drake
A Sailor's Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Record of the Year

WINNER: "Hello," Adele
"Formation," Beyonce
"7 Years," Lukas Graham
"Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

WINNER: "Hello," Adele
"Formation," Beyonce
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza," Mike Posner
"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber
"7 Years," Lukas Graham

Best Rap Album

WINNER: Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul
Major Key, DJ Khaled
Views, Drake
Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo, Kanye West

Best Urban Contemporary Album

WINNER: Lemonade, Beyonce
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, KING
Malibu, Anderson .Paak
Anti, Rihanna

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: "Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots
"Closer," The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
"7 Years," Lukas Graham
"Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Cheap Thrills," Sia Featuring Sean Paul

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: "My Church," Maren Morris
"Love Can Go To Hell," Brandy Clark
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
"Church Bells," Carrie Underwood
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: "Hello," Adele
"Hold Up," Beyonce
"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber
"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)," Kelly Clarkson
"Dangerous Woman," Ariana Grande

Best New Artist
WINNER: Chance The Rapper
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Song

WINNER: "Hotline Bling," Drake
"All The Way Up," Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
"Famous," Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
"No Problem" Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Best Rock Song

WINNER: "Blackstar," David Bowie
"Burn The Witch," Radiohead
"Hardwired," Metallica
"Heathens," Twenty One Pilots
"My Name Is Human," Highly Suspect

Best R&B Song

WINNER: "Lake By The Ocean," Maxwell
"Come See Me," PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake
"Exchange," Bryson Tiller
"Kiss It Better," Rihanna
"Luv," Tory Lanez

Best Country Song
WINNER: "Humble And Kind," Tim McGraw
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
"Die A Happy Man," Thomas Rhett
"My Church," Maren Morris
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
