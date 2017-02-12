ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrities voice their opinions about President Trump, politics at the 2017 Grammys

Paris Jackson introduces a performance by The Weeknd and Daft Punk at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The stars got political at the Grammy Awards before the show even started.

On the red carpet, the musical group Highly Suspect made a political statement when band member Johnny Stevens wore a jacket that said "Impeach" across the back.

Ryan Meyer, from left, Johnny Stevens, and Rich Meyer of the musical group Highly Suspect arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2017.


The references to President Donald Trump and his politics continued when the ceremony began.

During his opening monologue, host James Corden rapped about what to expect from the night and encouraged musicians to live it up, saying, "With President Trump, we don't know what comes next."
While presenting the award for Best New Artist, Jennifer Lopez said that artists' voices are needed now.


"At this particular point in history, our voices are needed more than ever," she said. She then quoted Toni Morrison: "This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal."

Paris Jackson then took the stage to introduce The Weeknd, and she started by saying, "We could really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest," in reference to the protests against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
