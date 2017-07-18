THEATER

Stars of "Something Rotten" stop by ABC7

There are only a few days left to catch the Tony-award winning musical, Something Rotten, playing at Chicago's Oriental Theatre. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There are only a few days left to catch the Tony-award winning musical, "Something Rotten," playing at Chicago's Oriental Theatre.

The show's two stars, Adam Pascal who plays Shakespeare, and Josh Grisetti who plays Nigel Bottom, stopped by ABC7 to talk about the show.

Pascal and Grisetti talked about what the reaction has been from audiences so far, what drew them to this musical, and what it's like to deliver the tongue in cheek dialogue in "Something Rotten."

For more information on "Something Rotten," visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
