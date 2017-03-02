SINGING

Straight No Chaser a capella group going on tour

EMBED </>More News Videos

The all men acappella group, Straight No Chaser, stops by ?Windy City LIVE? to chat about their upcoming 25-city summer U.S. tour launching on July 13 in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
The all men a cappella group, Straight No Chaser, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about their upcoming 25-city summer U.S. tour launching on July 13 in Chicago.

This is their first co-headlining tour, as they'll be sharing the stage with band, Postmodern Jukebox.

Straight No Chaser originally came together in the fall of 1996 at Indiana University, quickly setting itself apart from other acappella groups with its contemporary repertoire and dynamic approach while reinventing the idea of a cappella on the modern pop landscape.

For tickets to their July 13th performance, please go to: livenation.com.
Related Topics:
entertainmentsingingChicago
Load Comments
SINGING
Justin Timberlake says he's excited about Oscar nomination
Maywood gospel signer nominated for Grammy
7 things to know about teenage Inauguration singer Jackie Evancho
ABC7 custodian, opera singer Keanon Kyles steps into limelight
More singing
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mr. T and Kym Herjavec talk 'Dancing with the Stars'
Hula-hoop video sensation performs on WCL
World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field
'Beauty and the Beast' film to feature first gay Disney character
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
AG Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from Russian probes
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting opioids
Watch this young wrestler's hilarious mat maneuvers
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
680,000 baby rattles recalled due to choking hazard
Show More
Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria
World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field
Grandmother found guilty in beating death of 8-year-old
Man attacks woman inside her car on NW Side, police say
South Side man charged with sexual abuse, assault of 2 teen boys
More News
Top Video
AG Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from Russian probes
Beau Biden's brother, widow in romantic relationship
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Where to go for spring break this year
More Video