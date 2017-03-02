Straight No Chaser a capella group going on tour

CHICAGO --The all men a cappella group, Straight No Chaser, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about their upcoming 25-city summer U.S. tour launching on July 13 in Chicago.
This is their first co-headlining tour, as they'll be sharing the stage with band, Postmodern Jukebox.
Straight No Chaser originally came together in the fall of 1996 at Indiana University, quickly setting itself apart from other acappella groups with its contemporary repertoire and dynamic approach while reinventing the idea of a cappella on the modern pop landscape.
For tickets to their July 13th performance, please go to: livenation.com.