Wayne Brady talks playing Aaron Burr in 'Hamilton'
Five-time Emmy winner and Grammy nominee, Wayne Brady, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to discuss his new role as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton."

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A well-known entertainer joined the Chicago company of "Hamilton" this week replacing a member who is jumping to the national tour of the show.

"I've been blessed with a cool career. This is an amazing place in this career to do a show like this," Brady said in a Tweet 10 minutes before he took stage this week as Aaron Burr.

Being in the room or theatre where it happens resonates with Brady.

"I think that Lin-Manuel even just knowing him socially, to look at somebody and go, 'All of that came out of your head?'" Brady said.

A five time Emmy winner, Brady is known for a variety of TV roles and hosting chores over the years. ABC's improvisational show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" was his breakout.

Just a year ago Brady donned drag for a co-starring role in the hit Kinky Boots on Broadway,

"So to go from playing Lola slash Simon to playing Aaron Burr in the course of a year, I would say that's range," Brady said.

Brady is here until April 9 just missing the chance to appear with Lin-Manual Miranda who now says he will play the title role on an unannounced date in May.

"If Lin would be down, I will drop whatever I'm doing at that time, fly back to be in the cast because I would love and be honored to be a part of an event like that," Brady said.

Five-time Emmy winner and Grammy nominee, Wayne Brady, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to discuss his new role as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton."

Wayne Brady stopped by WCL to talk about his role in "Hamilton."

