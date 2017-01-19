Wayne Brady talks playing Aaron Burr in 'Hamilton'

A well-known entertainer joined the Chicago company of "Hamilton" this week replacing a member who is jumping to the national tour of the show."I've been blessed with a cool career. This is an amazing place in this career to do a show like this," Brady said in a Tweet 10 minutes before he took stage this week as Aaron Burr.Being in the room or theatre where it happens resonates with Brady."I think that Lin-Manuel even just knowing him socially, to look at somebody and go, 'All of that came out of your head?'" Brady said.A five time Emmy winner, Brady is known for a variety of TV roles and hosting chores over the years. ABC's improvisational show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" was his breakout.Just a year ago Brady donned drag for a co-starring role in the hit Kinky Boots on Broadway,"So to go from playing Lola slash Simon to playing Aaron Burr in the course of a year, I would say that's range," Brady said.Brady is here until April 9 just missing the chance to appear with Lin-Manual Miranda who now says he will play the title role on an unannounced date in May."If Lin would be down, I will drop whatever I'm doing at that time, fly back to be in the cast because I would love and be honored to be a part of an event like that," Brady said.