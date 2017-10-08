World record attempt at Highwood Pumpkin Festival

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --The family-friendly Highwood Pumpkin Festival is back for its 8th annual event October 6-8, 2017. The fall festival is your place for everything pumpkin: from jack-o'-lanterns to pie. This year, the Highwood Pumpkin Festival is going for a world record for largest display of lit jack-o'-lanterns. Families will be able to create their own for the record display. The weekend will feature a full schedule of fun Friday through Sunday with: costume contests, pie eating contest, carnival, horse drawn hay rides, pony and camel rides, a petting zoo, kids crafts, three stages for music, and food and beverages galore. Proceeds from the Highwood Pumpkin Festival benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois, which grants wishes for children battling life-threatening conditions. Alderman Eric Falberg, who created the Highwood Pumpkin Festival back in 2010, joined ABC 7 live from the event to encourage everyone to join the fun!
Event: 8th Annual Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival
Date: October 6-8, 2017
Hours: Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Address: 17 Highwood Ave (and all of Downtown Highwood!)
Admission: $3 suggested donation per person (with all proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Illinois)
Come out from 11 am- 9 pm. Full schedule of Sunday's events below:
Sunday October 8
***Live Coverage of Cubs playoff games - TBD***
11a.m. Festival Opens - Rides, Vendors Activities, All-You-Can-Carve Pumpkin Stations (while supplies last), and More
11:45 a.m. Join us for coverage of live NFL football in Tito's Lounge
12 - 4 p.m. Unlimited Carnival Ride Special - ONLY $25 per person
12 - 6 p.m. Meet & Greet with Pinkie Pie from My Little Pony: The Movie at the Info Booth
1 p.m. Pet Costume Contest Sponsored by Pet People at the Music Gallery Stage in the Tito's Lounge - Sign-Up
2 p.m..Kids Costume Contest at the Music Gallery Stage in the Tito's Lounge - Sign-Up
3 p.m..Teen-Adult Costume Contest at the at the Music Gallery Stage in the Tito's Lounge - Sign-Up
7 p.m..Make-A-Wish Family Presentation on Main Stage and Wall Lighting
7:10 p.m. World Record Attempt For Most Lit Jack-O-Lanterns on Display
9p.m. Festival Closes
We also have a full music schedule all day Sunday from 12-10 p.m. with Mr. Blotto closing out the event!
Links: www.highwoodpumpkinfest.com, https://www.facebook.com/highwoodpumpkinfest2017/