'Worlds Apart' Screening with Director at Chicago theater

CHICAGO (WLS) --Movie lovers have a rare opportunity to see the debut of a film and talk to the director when "Worlds Apart" comes to the AMC River East 21 theater on February 3-4, 2017. The film is set in modern day Greece, and follows three stories of love between a foreigner and a Greek. "Worlds Apart" stars Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons, Tawfeek Barhom, Niki Vakali, Andrea Osvart and Maria Kavoyianni.
The director, Christopher Papakaliatis, says he wanted to bring the movie to Chicago, because it has the third largest Greek population in the United States. Following the 7:30pm screenings, viewers can then take part in a Q&A session with Papakaliatis. He sat down on Eyewitness News to talk about his film and why it was important for him to make it.
WORLDS APART - Chicago film opening
Date: February 3 and February 4
Hours: Daily 10:10am, 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm, 11pm - Q&A will follow 7:30pm screening
Address: AMC River East 21 322 E. Illinois St., Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $11.99 - adult ticket
