ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Worlds Apart' Screening with Director at Chicago theater

EMBED </>More News Videos

Movie lovers have a rare opportunity to see the debut of a film and talk to the director when 'Worlds Apart' comes to the AMC River East 21 theater on February 3-4, 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Movie lovers have a rare opportunity to see the debut of a film and talk to the director when "Worlds Apart" comes to the AMC River East 21 theater on February 3-4, 2017. The film is set in modern day Greece, and follows three stories of love between a foreigner and a Greek. "Worlds Apart" stars Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons, Tawfeek Barhom, Niki Vakali, Andrea Osvart and Maria Kavoyianni.

The director, Christopher Papakaliatis, says he wanted to bring the movie to Chicago, because it has the third largest Greek population in the United States. Following the 7:30pm screenings, viewers can then take part in a Q&A session with Papakaliatis. He sat down on Eyewitness News to talk about his film and why it was important for him to make it.
WORLDS APART - Chicago film opening
Date: February 3 and February 4
Hours: Daily 10:10am, 1pm, 4pm, 7:30pm, 11pm - Q&A will follow 7:30pm screening
Address: AMC River East 21 322 E. Illinois St., Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $11.99 - adult ticket

http://www.worldsapartfilm.us
"Worlds Apart" on IMDB
"Worlds Apart" on Facebook
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie premierecommunityChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kicking off your Super Bowl party
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Celebs recount 'surreal' 1st red carpet experiences
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Vigil held for South Elgin boy, 12, allegedly beaten by classmate
Heather Mack apparently confesses in YouTube videos to mother's murder
Police investigate possible shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Super Bowl ads to watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; Baby Ditka
2 charged in shooting of woman in Munster
Chicago police applicant more diverse than previous years, city says
Show More
Man attending funeral shot in Hillside cemetery
Chinatown celebrates the Lunar New Year with a parade
Daily Herald: Should Chicago Bears make move for Patriots' Garoppolo?
App makes it easier for kids with autism to enjoy Chicago's museums
Kicking off your Super Bowl party
More News
Top Video
App makes it easier for kids with autism to enjoy Chicago's museums
Daily Herald: Should Chicago Bears make move for Patriots' Garoppolo?
Chinatown celebrates the Lunar New Year with a parade
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video