  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAVEL

Family forced off Southwest flight at Midway in viral video

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines is taking some heat after a family was removed from a plane at Midway Airport when their 2-year-old daughter became unruly. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Southwest Airlines is taking some heat after a family was removed from a plane at Midway Airport when their 2-year-old daughter became unruly.

"She was scared. He was trying to calm her down," a passenger can be heard telling a flight attendant on the video.

"This is not helpful guys. Do you want to do to Atlanta or... the decision's been made," the flight attendant responds.

Apparently, the girl wanted to sit on her father's lap and not her own seat.

Southwest issued a statement saying, in part: "We always aim for a welcoming and hospitable experience and regret the inconvenience to all involved."

The airline said the family was booked on another flight.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesfamilyair travelviral videoChicagoMidway Airport
TRAVEL
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
City agrees to deal with American Airlines over O'Hare expansion
See new waterslides coming to Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee
State Department warns about travel to Playa del Carmen
Work begins on CTA flyover in Lakeview
More Travel
Top Stories
Father of formerly missing Markham children in custody
Simeon students make amends after classmates trash Walmart during walkout
Engineers behind collapsed Fla. bridge involved in East Chicago project
Former Wheaton football player files suit over alleged hazing
Students across Chicago area prepare to 'March for Our Lives' Saturday
Sister claims to know location of Stacy Peterson's body
Custodian accused of stealing from students' bags during walkout
Brookfield Zoo animals snack on shamrocks
Show More
At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse
1,100 Downers Grove students get hour detentions for walkouts
UPDATE: Man grabs girl at Roosevelt Red Line station
Horrifying video shows passengers flung from ski lift
More News
Top Video
Brookfield Zoo animals snack on shamrocks
Fry the Coop's Nashville hot chicken spices up South Suburbs
Governor candidates make final push for votes ahead of primary
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video