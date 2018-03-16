Family forced off Southwest flight at Midway in viral video

Southwest Airlines is taking some heat after a family was removed from a plane at Midway Airport when their 2-year-old daughter became unruly."She was scared. He was trying to calm her down," a passenger can be heard telling a flight attendant on the video."This is not helpful guys. Do you want to do to Atlanta or... the decision's been made," the flight attendant responds.Apparently, the girl wanted to sit on her father's lap and not her own seat.Southwest issued a statement saying, in part: "We always aim for a welcoming and hospitable experience and regret the inconvenience to all involved."The airline said the family was booked on another flight.