  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Events from Memphis, TN on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of MLK

Family sues school district, classmates after teen's bathroom beating death

WILMINGTON, Del. --
The family of a student who died after being attacked by classmates in Delaware is suing her attackers and the school district.

Sixteen-year-old Amy Inita Joyner-Francis died in 2016 after she was attacked by three classmates in a Wilmington high school bathroom. She died from a pre-existing heart condition.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the lawsuit filed Monday seeks compensatory and punitive damages from the school district and two students charged in the attack. The filing alleges the school district failed to monitor bathroom activities, which amounts to negligence in its duty to protect Amy.

The suit follows a judge overturning a criminally negligent homicide and conspiracy conviction of one of the students last month. She will be resentenced next month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsassaulthigh schoollawsuitu.s. & worldDelaware
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alleged YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Man charged with DUI, leaving the scene of Des Plaines crash
Student shot by U of C police
Police questioning person of interest in stabbing of suburban CEO in River North
Sentencing for teen convicted of killing Endia Martin in 2014 postponed
Inspiring Maya Angelou quotes
FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement over kratom
Photo of woman wanted in Mag Mile stabbing released
Show More
Prince Philip recovering from hip surgery in London
Memphis commemorating MLK on 50th anniversary of his assassination
Good Samaritans credited with pulling man from burning car in Aurora
Strong winds destroy hangar near Hobby Airport in Houston
Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say
More News