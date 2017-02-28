PILLOW TALK

Pillow Talk: Dating older men

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pillow Talk: Dating older man (WLS)

Tuesday's question came from Pam in Frankfort, Ill.

She wrote "My daughter recently starting dating and is meeting older guys when she goes out in the city (as in much older). She is 21 and currently dating a guy in his mid-thirties. I think she'd even consider older if the right guy came along. My family and friends think this is too big an age gap and at times has judged her; and me for not speaking up and discouraging her dating decisions. Her close girlfriends are older (25-27) and she is a very mature looking young lady. She's always been attracted to older guys so I'm not surprised to see her dating them. What does The WCL team think?"

Ryan, Val, Ji, and Roe Conn shared their advice.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow from our friends at Mattress Firm.
Related Topics:
familyPillow TalkWindy City LIVErelationships
Load Comments
PILLOW TALK
Pillow Talk: Waiting for the ring
Pillow Talk: V-Day freak out
Pillow Talk: Annoying neighbor
Pillow Talk: The "best" man?
More Pillow Talk
FAMILY & PARENTING
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
'Have a new sex life by Friday' author gives tips for the bedroom
Mom sends son trash-filled 'care package'
After 140 days, premature baby to leave Mount Sinai NICU
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Severe storms, large hail, strong winds expected
Manhunt underway for accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
2 officers injured in Houston shooting, suspect dead
Couple photographs heartbreaking scenes during 7-hour wait at VA hospital
Kellyanne Conway criticized for kneeling on Oval Office couch
Mom killed by carjacking suspects in front of 2 children after hit-and-run
'Hamilton' tickets on sale Tuesday; Chicago run extended 16 weeks
Show More
Teen shot, killed by homeowner after girl sneaks him into house
Beloved hippopotamus brutally slain at zoo
After 88 years, Andersonville's Swedish Bakery opens for last time
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
Actress Viola Davis reveals struggle with imposter syndrome
More News
Top Video
BBB: Be careful buying medicine online
After 88 years, Andersonville's Swedish Bakery opens for last time
Manhunt underway for accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
Chicago cracks down on nutrition clubs, many selling Herbalife
More Video