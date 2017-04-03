Safety group highlights recalls of children's products

As recalls for children's products has increased, one group says more needs to be done and is taking aim at companies for not doing enough.
The recalls could be putting children at risk, some say.
The number of recalls increased last year, hitting the highest level since 2004, according to a report released Monday. Recalls of children's products increased by 12 percent in 2016, and the number of items recalled was the highest in a decade.
Chicago-based nonprofit safety group Kids in Danger said more needs to be done.
"Inactions of a few company's helped reverse the trend we had been seeing of fewer recalls as well as an increase in the incidents of injuries associated with them," said Nancy Cowles, of Kids in Danger.
Those inactions caused the group to give low grades to recall efforts, Cowles said. All regarding what it calls dangerous children's products.
"We saw a significant increase in the number of recalls and injuries from products just last year and that's after we had seen a pretty substantial decrease," said Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.
Kids in Danger's analysis of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's 2016 recalls showed there were nearly 67 million individual units of children's products recalled -- that's the largest number of units recalled since 2004.
And what's worse, they say, is that it took an average of 64 reported accidents before many products were recalled last year. Kids in Danger identified a handful of products that caused over 100 accident reports before they were finally recalled.
Critics said it took too long for Ikea's MALM dresser to finally be recalled by the company last year, despite public demonstrations of dressers tipping and being harmful to children.
"Shockingly, seven children died before Ikea finally recalled the MALM dresser," Madigan said.
Ikea did not immediately return ABC7 request for comment about complaints involving that dresser recall.
"A continuing frustration over the recall process is the reporting of the effectiveness of recalls. With the required recall effectiveness data report, only 37 percent of all the recalls last year and even those did not contain a full year of data. It's impossible to see how companies are doing in retrieving or reporting recalled products," said Cowles, of Kids in Danger.
Experts also said recalled products get peddled online. A 2014 ABC7 I-Team investigation found second-hand items sold online, including one product connected to reports of 61 injuries, like bruises and lacerations.
One seller, who didn't want to appear on camera, had insisted she didn't know about the recall and returned our money.
"I'll just throw it out if it's really the recall. I just feel so bad," the seller told ABC7.
Consumers can also use social media to share information about recalls of children's products.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission did not immediately return a request for comment.
CHILDRENS' PRODUCTS RECALL INFORMATION:
KIDS IN DANGER: For recalled children's products and sign-up for recall alerts: http://www.kidsindanger.org/
U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION RECALLS: www.Recalls.gov
ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL LISA MADIGAN'S RECALL HOTLINE: 888-414-7678
KIDS IN DANGER'S RECALL REPORT: http://www.kidsindanger.org/docs/research/KID_2017_Annual_Report_040317.pdf
IKEA'S MALM DRESSER RECALL: http://www.ikea.com/us/en/about_ikea/newsitem/062816-recall-chest-and-dressers
