FAMILY & PARENTING

Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Isaac and Teresa Vatkin. (Courtesy of Howard Handler&#47;Daily Herald)</span></div>
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Skokie couple who had been married for nearly 70 years died together over the weekend.

The Daily Herald reports Isaac and Teresa Vatkin were wheeled into the same room on Saturday so they could be together as they took their last breaths.

Family members positioned Teresa, 89, and Isaac, 91, so that their hands touched in their final moments. They died just 40 minutes apart at Highland Park Hospital.

"I didn't want them to be scared," their granddaughter Debbie Handler told the Daily Herald. "I thought maybe if they knew the other was there, it would help."

You can read the full story on DailyHerald.com.
Related Topics:
familyfamilysocietymarriageelderlySkokie
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Twins with different skin tones celebrate 1st birthday
Exclusive Mother's Day gift deals from Couponology
Bump Club event for parents, parents-to-be coming back to Chicago
Cavs player credits broken thumb for getting to be there for 4-months premature baby
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Ex-Michigan City cop charged in rape of woman with mental disability
'Bachelor' star accused of leaving scene of deadly Iowa crash
PHOTOS: Chicago spring in full bloom!
Beauty pageant winner pleads guilty to child porn
Illinois House OKs public funding for abortions
Woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
Pregnant mom injured in crash that killed husband, mother, 2-year-old son
Show More
Woman killed in Hanover Park hit-and-run motorcycle crash
95 arrested in 5-day ICE roundup
Paul McCartney coming to Tinley Park this summer
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Consumer Reports: Samsung Galaxy S8 early tests
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos