FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman delivers twins at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Twin girls were born at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side Wednesday.

Their mother went into labor right after she went through the turnstiles of the Roosevelt station. Chicago police said two nearby officers heard the commotion and responded.

They called the fire department and paramedics arrived within minutes, but the first baby had already arrived.

"I wrapped her in a blanket and then handed her off to one of the officers that was there. And that's when she told us there was second baby coming! Again, we clarified to make sure, 'are you sure it's twins?'" said a paramedic who helped deliver the babies.

Mom and her babies were then taken to the hospital and are all doing fine.
