MELANIA TRUMP

Melania Makeover: Houston mom gets 9 surgeries to look like FLOTUS

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston-area mom underwent nine procedures to look more like Melania Trump. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
If you see a Melania Trump lookalike around Houston, you're not imagining things.

Claudia Sierra, 41, recently underwent nine cosmetic procedures in an effort to look more like the First Lady.

Over a course of nine hours, Dr. Franklin Rose performed the surgeries, which included an eye lift, fat grafts in her temples and cheeks, rhinoplasty, breast implants, a tummy tuck, liposuction on her thighs and back and a Brazilian butt lift.

But that's not all - Sierra even got hair extensions and a wardrobe overhaul to look even more like Trump.

"I know that I'm going to get a lot of criticism," Sierra told "Inside Edition" about her procedures. "I keep hearing that I need psychological help. That I should not want to look like anyone else."

RELATED: Melania Trump's fashion "putting America first"
EMBED More News Videos

Her entire inauguration day wardrobe was designed and made here in the United States.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
fashionmelania trumpplastic surgerycosmetic surgeryhealthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MELANIA TRUMP
President, first lady return to Harvey flood areas
Melania Trump offers support following Harvey visit
Five things to know about Melania Trump
Trump family hosts 1st White House egg roll
More melania trump
STYLE & FASHION
Revamp your wardrobe for fall with Ann Taylor
Poshmark brings fashion to your phone
Latino Fashion Week began Thursday
Latino Fashion Week kickoff features Chicago area designers
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
'Please mommy, stop!': Boy burned to death in bathtub, police say
Expert says Crestwood red light camera intersection doesn't follow guidelines
UIC investigating suspected case of bed bugs in dorm
Former sheriff's deputy turned armed fugitive taken into custody in Earlville, Ill.
NRA calls for additional regulations on bump stocks
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
Class action lawsuit filed over Crestwood red light camera
Show More
Mother and daughter arrested for trunk full of pot during traffic stop
On DACA renewal deadline, recipients call on Congress to pass legislation
Police: Woman made up story of rape at Bucks Co. park
Male shot in head, female stabbed on West Side
More News
Top Video
UIC investigating suspected case of bed bugs in dorm
Expert says Crestwood red light camera intersection doesn't follow guidelines
Class action lawsuit filed over Crestwood red light camera
On DACA renewal deadline, recipients call on Congress to pass legislation
More Video