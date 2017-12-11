  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Winter beauty must-haves

We have winter beauty must-haves, including remedies for dark circles and crow's feet around the eyes, dry lips and hands and dull skin. (WLS)

The latest trends to get that perfect look for winter are here. Beauty expert Milly Almodovar returned to WCL with remedies for dark circles and crow's feet around the eyes, dry lips and hands and dull skin - winter beauty must-haves for both women and men.

For more information, visit: http://millytime.com/about/

Foreo Iris Illuminating Eye Massager, $139
www.foreo.com

OLEHENRIKSEN Wonderfeel Double Cleanser, $32
www.sephora.com

Bite Beauty Agave Kisses Set, $20

These products are also sold separately.
www.sephora.com

Artistry Signature Color Light Up Lip Gloss, $22.65
www.amway.com

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, $88
www.drdennisgross.com

L'occitane One For You, One For Me Hand Cream Gift Set, $54
www.loccitane.com

Embrace Active Scar Defense, Kits start at $45.99
www.embracescartherapy.com
