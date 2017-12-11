The latest trends to get that perfect look for winter are here. Beauty expert Milly Almodovar returned to WCL with remedies for dark circles and crow's feet around the eyes, dry lips and hands and dull skin - winter beauty must-haves for both women and men.
For more information, visit: http://millytime.com/about/
Foreo Iris Illuminating Eye Massager, $139
www.foreo.com
OLEHENRIKSEN Wonderfeel Double Cleanser, $32
www.sephora.com
Bite Beauty Agave Kisses Set, $20
These products are also sold separately.
www.sephora.com
Artistry Signature Color Light Up Lip Gloss, $22.65
www.amway.com
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, $88
www.drdennisgross.com
L'occitane One For You, One For Me Hand Cream Gift Set, $54
www.loccitane.com
Embrace Active Scar Defense, Kits start at $45.99
www.embracescartherapy.com
