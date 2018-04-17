PERSONAL FINANCE

IRS extends 2018 tax deadline to Wednesday April 18

Taxes are due on Tuesday. If you waited to do your taxes until the last minute, here's what you need to know. (ABC News / IRS)

The Internal Revenue Service is extending the deadline for federal taxes one day to April 18, 2018, following a failure with the agency's website.

The IRS said taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive the extension.

"This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers," said Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter in a press release. "The IRS appreciates everyone's patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation."
