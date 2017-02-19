PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball jackpot grows to more than $400 million

The Powerball jackpot has soared to more than $400 million after there was no winner in Saturday night's drawing.

Saturday's winning numbers for the $349 million jackpot were: 03-07-09-31-33, Powerball: 20.

The jackpot now stands at $403 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, as well as the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1:292,201,338. For some comparison, your chance of being struck by lightning in a year is about one in 960,000.
