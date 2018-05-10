PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago

Illinois Lottery Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Illinois Lottery)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Chicago, so check your tickets.

The quick pick ticket was purchased at Super Price convenience store in the 2500-block of West Cermak in Little Village.

The winner matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball. The retailer receives $10,000 for selling the winning tickets.

The winning numbers are: 11 - 16 - 38 - 50 - 69 and the Powerball was 19.

Since no one matched the Powerball number the jackpot grows to $257 million for Saturday's drawing.
