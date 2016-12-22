I-TEAM

Woman refunded after fraudulent charges found in checking account
EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman in Portage Park with over $2,200 in fraudulent charges is getting her money back after her bank refused to refund her. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Ann Pistone
PORTAGE PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman in northwest suburban Portage Park with over $2,200 in fraudulent charges is getting her money back after her bank refused to refund her because she waited too long to dispute the transaction.

Linda Winters keeps a good amount of money in her checking account, so it took her a while to realize her balance was shrinking.

Debbie, Linda's daughter, noticed the discrepancy when she found more than $4,000 in charges from Comcast and a department store.

"I thought there's something not right here," said Linda. "I said, Deb look at this, what is this? We don't have Comcast. We have AT&T. Why are they doing this? This is craziness."

First Midwest Bank refunded a large portion of the money but Winters and her daughter said they were still short more than $2,200 because 60 days had passed since some of the charges were made.

"So we called up the bank and said we have a problem here, there are all these charges on the account that aren't my moms, so the fraud department told us 60 days is all we can refund you," said Debbie. "They're punishing people, honest people, because maybe they didn't catch it in time."

A Comcast spokesperson said nothing could be done.

"Our hearts go out to Ms. Winters," Comcast said. "Our hope is that she and her bank have been able to resolve this situation to her satisfaction."

A First Midwest Bank spokesperson said it was an oversight and that while rules said quick fraud reversals should be within 60 days of the transaction, customers who want to dispute older charges can sign an affidavit and work with the fraud department.

Shortly after the I-Team reached out to them, the bank issued a refund.

"I am going to buy a nice Christmas present," said Linda.

First Midwest Bank said it is working with Comcast to find out who used Winters' checking account to pay the bill.

The easiest way to prevent this from happening is to use your bank's app on your smartphone and check your transactions almost every day.

You can also sign up for text alerts, which can warn you of any suspicious charges.
Related Topics:
financebankI-TeamPortage Park
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
MLB: Cook County police official tried to get into World Series with credentials
Germany had monitored Berlin truck attack suspect for months
Blagojevich wants a new trial or another resentencing hearing
More I-Team
PERSONAL FINANCE
$1M Powerball sold in Glenview still unclaimed, expires soon
Popular grant scams target veterans, consumers
Money-Saving Monday: Gift-giving etiquette
Powerball jackpot of nearly $421M to be split by 20 Tennessee co-workers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1 dead in Chicago's first fatal shooting in more than 4 days
Parents of CPS student harassed by classmate meet with school
Des Plaines gymnast's heart defect discovered in time
Four armed robberies reported in Waukegan
MLB: Cook County police official tried to get into World Series with credentials
Police: Woman, 84, dead after crash in Little Village
Gov. Rauner files unfair labor practice charge against union
Show More
Police: Woman beats sons, 9 and 7, for opening gifts early
Single father and his 7 kids celebrate Christmas amid cancer battles
5-month-old boy gets life-saving liver transplant
Missing Abington teen's dismembered remains found
Uptown Shelter to remain open through December 31
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Single father and his 7 kids celebrate Christmas amid cancer battles
Crews still searching for possible 2nd Lynwood pond victim
North Carolina legislature fails to repeal 'bathroom bill'
More Video