PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Florida high school shooting is deadliest since Sandy Hook

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 17 people are dead after a shooting at a Florida high school. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

PARKLAND, Fla. --
At least 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida Wednesday in the deadliest school shooting since a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

That Dec. 2012 attack in Newtown shocked even a country numbed by the regularity of school shootings. That assault at Sandy Hook Elementary School killed 26 people - 20 first-graders and six staff members.

The 20-year-old gunman, who had also fatally shot his mother in her bed, then killed himself.

The deadliest school shooting in recent history in the United States took place in April 2007 at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. During that rampage, a disgruntled 23-year-old senior fatally shot 32 people and wounded 17 others before killing himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootinggun violencenewtown shootingschool shootingu.s. & worldflorida
Related
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Florida School Shooting: 17 dead, at least 14 injured, suspect ID'd
Fla. shooting is 2018's 18th school shooting
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Florida School Shooting: 17 dead, at least 14 injured, suspect ID'd
Charges filed in fatal shooting of police commander at Thompson Center
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
Baby rescued from house fire in Englewood
Scared students record moments inside school during shooting
Authorities: Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train on Northwest Side
Lerone Bennett Jr., former 'Ebony' and 'Jet' editor, dies
Chicago Auto Show attendees help the homeless
Show More
USDA proposes replacing food stamps with delivery service, added work requirements
Boy, 13, missing from Chicago's NW Side
Mother charged after 14-year-old son allegedly stockpiled weapons for school shooting
Golfer Bill Haas injured, actor Luke Wilson unhurt after fatal crash in Los Angeles
Suspect arrested in kidnap of girl found naked, bleeding outside movie theater
More News
Top Video
Florida School Shooting: 17 dead, at least 14 injured, suspect ID'd
Lerone Bennett Jr., former 'Ebony' and 'Jet' editor, dies
Heart-shaped deep dish pizza makes for a tasty Valentine's Day
Charges filed in fatal shooting of police commander at Thompson Center
More Video