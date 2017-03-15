HUNGRY HOUND

ABC7's Steve Dolinsky finalist for James Beard Award

ABC7 Chicago Food Reporter Steve Dolinsky

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7's Hungry Hound, Steve Dolinsky, is a finalist in the TV Segment category of the Media Awards for the 2017 James Beard Awards.

The 2017 James Beard Awards Gala, hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, will be held at Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, May 1. Andrew Zimmern will host our Media Awards, taking place at New York City's Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on Tuesday, April 25.
About the James Beard Foundation (JBF)
Founded in 1986, the James Beard Foundation celebrates, nurtures, and honors chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HUNGRY HOUND
Kitsune specializes in Japanese cuisine with Midwestern ingredients
Extra Course: Kitsune's unique donuts
Winston's Market gearing up for St. Patrick's Day crowds
Extra Course: Winston's Market imported candy collection
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Cheerios gives away seeds to boost bee populations
Sushi donuts are the latest food craze
Kitsune specializes in Japanese cuisine with Midwestern ingredients
Extra Course: Kitsune's unique donuts
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in custody after 12-hour barricade in Edison Park
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
Man accidentally shot, killed at his birthday party
Passenger's battery-powered headphones explode mid-flight
Victim fakes his own death to catch ex-wife plotting murder-for-hire
Drive-thru rescue: Worker jumps to help unconscious officer
Vasectomy procedures spike during March Madness
Show More
Dad sentenced for forcing teen daughter into prostitution
At least 10 freight train cars derail in Lake Forest
Mom accused of stabbing, critically injuring infant in front of father
Man creates wheelchair for goldfish
Officers fire shots after shoplifting suspects try to run them over, police say
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos