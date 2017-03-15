ABC7's Steve Dolinsky finalist for James Beard Award

ABC7's Hungry Hound, Steve Dolinsky, is a finalist in the TV Segment category of the Media Awards for the 2017 James Beard Awards.The 2017 James Beard Awards Gala, hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, will be held at Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, May 1. Andrew Zimmern will host our Media Awards, taking place at New York City's Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on Tuesday, April 25.Founded in 1986, the James Beard Foundation celebrates, nurtures, and honors chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.