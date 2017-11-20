Affordable, easy Thanksgiving recipe ideas

If you're still unsure of what to serve this Thanksgiving, these recipe ideas are a triple threat of affordable, easy and tasty. Cooking and entertainment blogger Maris Callahan is here with some great tips and ideas using Jewel-Osco's line of O Organics items.
Jewel-Osco has launched grocery delivery in Chicago. Head to shop.jewelosco.com, enter your zip code and use promo code 'WINDY' at checkout to get $25 off and free delivery through Dec. 31.
To see all of the O Organics products offered by Jewel-Osco, go to: https://www.jewelosco.com/healthy-living/organic-foods/
To see more from Maris, visit her website at: https://ingoodtaste.kitchen/author/igtmadmin/
RECIPES FEATURED ON THE SHOW:
Mashed Maple-Orange Sweet Potatoes
O Organics
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Serves: 14-16
Nutrition Information: Calories 162.5, Carbohydrate 32.2g, Dietary Fiber 3.8g, Monounsaturated Fat 1.6g, Polyunsaturated Fat 1g, Potassium 249.5mg, Protein 2.2g, Saturated Fat 0.3g, Sodium 400.6mg, Sugars 9.9g, Total Fat 3.3g
Directions:
1. In a large pot, boil sweet potatoes until fork-tender. Drain well and return to pot.
2. Add coconut milk to pot and use a potato masher to get potatoes to a whipped but chunky consistency (A hand-held mixer would work as well). Add a little more coconut milk if needed to get the right consistency. Fold in orange zest and salt until evenly incorporated. Scoop potatoes into a serving platter
3. Toast pecans on a baking sheet at 400F for 5 minutes or until they are a light golden brown. Remove from oven and pour maple syrup over them. Sprinkle on cloves and cayenne. Toss mixture together with a fork. Add pecans to the top of mashed sweet potatoes. Pour any remaining maple syrup from the baking sheet on top of potatoes too.
4. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and serve immediately!
Pro tips:
Add a dash of white pepper to the potatoes for a savory flavor.
If skipping added natural sweeteners, you can leave out the maple syrup. This dish will still have a delicious flavor!
Add as much coconut milk as you like to get the potatoes to the consistency you prefer. Milk, vegetable broth or any liquid will also work.
Ingredients:
4 lbs sweet potatoes, washed with skin left on
1/4 cup coconut milk
1 tsp orange zest
1 1/2 tsp salt
Topping:
1/2 cup chopped pecans
3 Tbs O Organics 100% pure maple syrup
1 tsp O Organics ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp ground cloves
pinch cayenne pepper
3 Tbs pomegranate seeds
Gluten-Free Acorn Squash Stuffing
O Organics
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 55minutes
Serves: 8-10
Nutrition Information: Calories 194.8, Carbohydrate 33.5g, Cholesterol 13mg, Dietary Fiber 4.1g, Monounsaturated Fat 1.4g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.8g, Potassium 492.1mg, Protein 6.8g, Saturated Fat 0.8g, Sodium 293mg, Sugars 10.4g, Total Fat 4.7g
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 450 F. Brush each squash with olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place squashes cut-side down on a baking sheet covered in parchment paper. Bake for 30 minutes, until squash is tender and edges are golden brown.
2. In a pot sprayed with cooking spray and heated to medium-high, sauté chopped onion for 7 minutes. Add sausage and zucchini, sautéing until well-browned. Add garlic, sage, and rosemary, sautéing one more minute. Move sausage and vegetable mixture to a plate and cover with foil. Set aside.
3. Add broth and quinoa to the empty pot and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and cook 15 minutes, until quinoa is done. Fluff with a fork, and fold in sausage and vegetable mixture. Fold in parsley, dried fruit and pecans.
4. Fill the squash halves with the quinoa mixture, dividing it equally. Put stuffed squashes back into the oven at 400 F for 15 minutes. Remove and serve immediately!
Pro Tips:
Instead of zucchini, consider swapping (or adding) sliced mushrooms, chopped apple or chopped pepper. Sauté all veggies along with sausage.
Add a pinch of red pepper flakes for a kick of heat!
Roasted walnuts or hazelnuts may be substituted for the roasted pecans.
Ingredients:
2 Open Nature Chicken & Apple sausages, cut lengthwise, then sliced
2 large cloves garlic, grated
2 cups O Organics chicken broth
1 cup O Organics quinoa
1 tsp chopped fresh sage
1 tsp chopped O Organics fresh rosemary
1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1/2 cup dried fruit, such as a mix of O Organics cranberries or apricots
1 cup toasted pecans
Maple Roasted Parsnips
O Organics
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 35minutes
Serves: 4
Nutrition Information: Calories 152.5, Carbohydrate 30.4g, Dietary Fiber 4.2g, Monounsaturated Fat 2.6g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.6g, Potassium 428.6mg, Protein 1.7g, Saturated Fat 0.6g, Sodium 132.8mg, Sugars 15.6g, Total Fat 3.9g
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 415F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place sliced parsnips on the baking sheet and drizzle olive oil over them. Toss. If your parsnips are really thick, slice them lengthwise into quarters.
2. In a small bowl, stir together maple syrup, garlic, salt and cayenne. Pour half of the sauce over the parsnips, rubbing each to coat. Place each parsnip, sliced-side down, on the baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes. Turn each parsnip over and roast 10 more minutes.
3. Remove from oven and drizzle on the rest of the maple garlic sauce. Toss parsnips to coat each. Transfer to a small serving platter and sprinkle on fresh sage (whole or sliced) and pomegranate seeds. Serve hot!
Pro Tips:
This recipe can be doubled easily for a large dinner party.
If doubling the recipe, feel free to use orange carrots as a beautiful addition.
Top with rosemary, thyme or chopped parsley instead of sage for a different flavor.
Ingredients:
1 lb parsnips, rinsed, dried and sliced lengthwise in half
1 Tbs O Organics extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbs O Organics 100% pure maple syrup
4 cloves garlic, grated
1/4 tsp kosher salt
pinch cayenne pepper
Topping:
fresh sage leaves
pomegranate seeds (arils)
foodthanksgivingholiday recipesorganicWindy City LIVE
