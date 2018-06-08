Anthony Bourdain's last 'Parts Unknown' episode in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Anthony Bourdain filmed his last Chicago episode of CNN's ''Parts Unknown'' in 2015.
The second episode of season 7 aired in the spring of 2016, and focused on Chicago's food offerings well beyond deep-dish pizza.
In the episode, Bourdain starts by visiting the Old Town Ale House, then tried the breaded steak sandwiches at Ricobene's with music producer Steve Albini, ate Mapo Doufu at Chinatown's Sze Chuan with Stephanie Izard, and had a home cooked meal with Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco and his mom. And he took a tour of Second City with performer Paul Jurewicz.
Around that time, he also stopped by our Windy City Live studios after teaming up with The Balvenie single malt Scotch whisky, produced by the family-owned William Grant & Sons company in Scotland.
At the time, Bourdain hosted "Raw Craft," a video series for The Balvenie which featured a behind-the-scenes look inside the shops of American craftsmen and women.
The chef also curated The Balvenie 2015 Rare Craft Collection, which consisted of hand-picked craftsmen and women across the United States.
"Raw Craft" short films can be viewed at www.RawCraft.us.
Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his France hotel room Friday. He was 61.