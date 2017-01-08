Awarding Chicago's best chefs

CHICAGO (WLS) --The prestigious Jean Banchet Awards for Culinary Excellence return on January 15, 2017.
Named for the late Chef Jean Banchet, who catapulted Chicago as one of the top food destinations in the world, the awards honor the creative work from some of the city's top restaurants. The Jean Banchet Awards include the categories "Restaurant of the Year," "Chef of the Year," "Rising Chef of the Year," "Best New Restaurant," and much more.
The 2017 awards benefit the Greater Illinois Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and will be presented Sunday, January 15, at VenueSix10. Sarah Evans from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Greater IL Chapter and Michael Muser, General Manager and Partner at Grace Restaurant, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to preview the awards.
Jean Banchet Awards
Sunday, January 15, 2017
6 p.m.-11 p.m.
Venue SIX10 600 South Michigan Avenue
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $75 Industry Rate and $150 Public Rate
Deadline to register: January 13, 2017