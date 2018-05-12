  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FOOD & DRINK

Meet the braspberry, a blueberry-stuffed raspberry

EMBED </>More Videos

Months after Justin Timberlake shared his love for blueberry-stuffed raspberries on Instagram, Driscoll's is making them a reality.

Danny Clemens
Have you ever noticed that a blueberry can fit perfectly inside a raspberry? If so, you're not alone, and the berry-stuffed berry idea is apparently so appealing that one major company is about to start mass producing them.

Meet braspberries, blueberry-stuffed raspberries, the newest product announced by California berry giant Dirscoll's. The company posted a photo on social media earlier this week showing a package of braspberries, teasing that the "out-of-this-world flavor combination" will soon be available in stores.


According to the packaging, the braspberries are not only picked by hand but also stuffed by hand.

Braspberries were thrust into the spotlight late last year when singer Justin Timberlake posted a video of his creation to Instagram.

"Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits inside the raspberry perfectly? I think not," Timberlake said as he assembled his own braspberry on Dec. 5.


Driscoll's tagged Timberlake in their product announcement, telling him to "be on the lookout in a grocery store near you."

It's not immediately clear when braspberries will be available for purchase or where they will be sold. Driscoll's has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfruitfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingjustin timberlake
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate Taiwanese culture at 2 free events
Lincoln Park gets a new Mediterranean inspired cafe
4 new places to savor Italian fare in Chicago
Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man, 60, injured after propane tank explodes in Soldier Field parking lot
Man killed, woman critically wounded in Burnside shooting
Teen charged in fatal shooting of Indiana 11-year-old
Start of Sox-Cubs game delayed due to weather
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
1 dead, 2 critically injured after SUV strikes pole in South Loop
Bicyclist struck and killed by pickup truck in Barrington Hills
Show More
Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding
Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing
Food at Shedd Aquarium ruled out in prom night illnesses
Glenbrook North HS senior dies suddenly after mysterious illness
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
More News