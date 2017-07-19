FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with $1 dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

George Alpogianis, head chef at America?s Dog, showed ABC7 one way to build a proper Chicago-style hot dog. (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day! To celebrate, Portillo's is offering $1 hot dogs. Burger King, Sonic and others also have dollar-deals Wednesday.

Americans eat some 19 billion hot dogs every year - 7 billion of them during the summer months. The average U.S. resident eats around 70 dogs per year and 9 percent of them consumed at the ballpark.

Los Angeles is the city that eats the most hot dogs, but Chicago's O'Hare wins when it comes to most hot dogs consumed at the airport.

Some Chicagoans take their hot dogs very seriously. George Alpogianis, head chef at America's Dog, showed ABC7 one way to build a proper Chicago-style dog.

A true Chicago hot dog, "dragged through the garden," is topped with mustard, onions, relish, a pickle, tomato, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. Absolutely no ketchup.

That's why so many are reacting to a new product just released by Heinz. It's called, "Chicago Dog Sauce."

EMBED More News Videos

Some Chicagoans take their hot dogs very seriously. That's why so many are reacting to a new product just released by Heinz.


Chicago hot dog purists gave Heinz some serious side-eye, since it looks strikingly similar to ketchup, but some people want to actually buy it.

The sauce will be available online for a limited time.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodhot dogsportillosburger kingu.s. & worldChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Chicago 'dog sauce' bottles unveiled on National Hot Dog Day
FOOD & DRINK
Consumer Reports: How healthy is ready-to-eat popcorn?
Happy Daiquiri Day! Grab the rum and try this!
Free gelato giveaway at Millennium Park
Walmart is selling fruit punch pickles
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Illinois sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
Baby dies in hot car during mother's 6-hour hair appointment
Charges dropped in death of boy, 11, stabbed 20 times
Cook County Sheriff's Department lays off 125 due to beverage tax delay
Family kicked off JetBlue flight wants answers, but may be banned
Immigrant to be deported due to decades-old conviction
5-year-old girl killed in Michigan City hit-and-run
Police: Woman abandoned 14-year-old son on highway
Show More
Sources: DiNardo claimed 2 other Philadelphia killings
Grandfather fatally shot in gang crossfire in Park Manor
Thousands of roaches invade Philadelphia neighborhood
Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy
More News
Top Video
Baby dies in hot car during mother's 6-hour hair appointment
Judge to decide if Jason Van Dyke statements night of police shooting admissible in trial
Special Olympics to celebrate 50th anniversary in Chicago
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video