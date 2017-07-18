FOOD & DRINK

Chicago 'dog sauce' bottles unveiled on National Hot Dog Day

Ketchup on a hot dog is absurd for most Chicagoans.

However, Heinz dared to go there with their new bottles of "dog sauce," which they released ahead of National Hot Dog Day on Tuesday.

The "dog sauce" is actually just ketchup, but nice try Heinz.

"You're challenging people's identity out here. It's dangerous," said one hot dog eater featured in a Heinz video.



The limited edition 14-ounce glass bottles of Heinz Chicago Dog Sauce is for sale for $5, plus $2.50 shipping, at https://apfco.com/secure/W1721/
