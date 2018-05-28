FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate summer with beach-ready arm exercises & easy, healthy recipes

Here are seven easy moves to get your arms beach beautiful. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer in Chicago, and that also means the start to beach season and grilling season. Kristen Johnson Brogan, a registered dietitian and trained physical therapist, visited ABC7's State Street Studio to share exercises for beach beautiful arms and some easy, healthy recipes.

Brogan says you just need a little bit each day to get toned arms with these seven easy moves.

1. Bicep curls
2. Hammer curls
3. Tricep kick backs
4. Tricep dips
5. Shoulder press
6. 90-degree lifts
7. Shoulder raises

Brogan is also teaching a mindful eating and movement workshop on June 10 at the new Shore Club on North Avenue Beach. It has some yoga and some food tips. Tickets are $60.
Registered dietician Kristen Johnson visited ABC7's State Street Studio to demonstrate some easy, healthy recipes.

Bomb BBQ Pulled Chicken
Serves 4

1 package boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts
1 cup organic ketchup
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon molasses
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 tablespoon dry mustard
1/2 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 onion, chopped Sea salt to taste Smoked paprika

Place all ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on low for 6-8 hours until meat is very tender. Pull meat apart with a fork. Top with a sprinkle of smoked paprika.

Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza

Naan bread or store-bought pizza crust
Fresh mozzarella, sliced
Bomb BBQ Chicken
2 avocados, sliced
red onion, diced

Heat grill to medium heat. Brush naan bread or pizza crust with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt and grill on both sides for 2 minutes. Layer on mozzarella slices and BBQ chicken and place on grill. Cover and cook for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top pizza with avocado and red onion. Serve.

Grilled Peaches with Whipped Cream
Slice peaches in half and remove the pit. Place cut side down on a low-medium heat grill and cook for 3-4 minutes or until grill marks form. Remove from grill and top with fresh whipped cream.*

*Blend small container of organic whipping cream and 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract with a hand mixer until cream forms stiff peaks.

Memorial Day Mineral Water Cocktail
Skewer strawberries, white nectarines, and blueberries on a toothpick. Pour naturally sparkling mineral water into a festive glass and top with skewered fruit for a healthy and delicious red, white and blue cocktail. Option to add your own spirits!
