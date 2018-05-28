Celebrate summer with beach-ready arm exercises & easy, healthy recipes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3531171" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Registered dietician Kristen Johnson visited ABC7's State Street Studio to demonstrate some easy, healthy recipes.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer in Chicago, and that also means the start to beach season and grilling season. Kristen Johnson Brogan, a registered dietitian and trained physical therapist, visited ABC7's State Street Studio to share exercises for beach beautiful arms and some easy, healthy recipes.Brogan says you just need a little bit each day to get toned arms with these seven easy moves.1. Bicep curls2. Hammer curls3. Tricep kick backs4. Tricep dips5. Shoulder press6. 90-degree lifts7. Shoulder raisesBrogan is also teaching a mindful eating and movement workshop on June 10 at the new Shore Club on North Avenue Beach. It has some yoga and some food tips. Tickets are $60.Serves 41 package boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts1 cup organic ketchup1 tablespoon brown sugar1 tablespoon molasses1 tablespoon red wine vinegar1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper1/2 tablespoon garlic powder1/2 tablespoon dry mustard1/2 tablespoon chili powder1/2 teaspoon black pepper1/2 teaspoon ground allspice1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 onion, chopped Sea salt to taste Smoked paprikaPlace all ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on low for 6-8 hours until meat is very tender. Pull meat apart with a fork. Top with a sprinkle of smoked paprika.Naan bread or store-bought pizza crustFresh mozzarella, slicedBomb BBQ Chicken2 avocados, slicedred onion, dicedHeat grill to medium heat. Brush naan bread or pizza crust with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt and grill on both sides for 2 minutes. Layer on mozzarella slices and BBQ chicken and place on grill. Cover and cook for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top pizza with avocado and red onion. Serve.Slice peaches in half and remove the pit. Place cut side down on a low-medium heat grill and cook for 3-4 minutes or until grill marks form. Remove from grill and top with fresh whipped cream.**Blend small container of organic whipping cream and 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract with a hand mixer until cream forms stiff peaks.Skewer strawberries, white nectarines, and blueberries on a toothpick. Pour naturally sparkling mineral water into a festive glass and top with skewered fruit for a healthy and delicious red, white and blue cocktail. Option to add your own spirits!