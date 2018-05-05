FOOD & DRINK

Chicago chef, author Judson Allen, of Taste 222, dies

Judson Todd Allen

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago chef Judson Todd Allen, who was the culinary lead at Taste 222 in the Fulton River District, has died, according to a tweet by the restaurant on Saturday.

Allen was a celebrity chef who was Steve Harvey's personal chef and author of "The Spice Diet," which talked about he utilized spices to lose 160 pounds.
In January, Allen talked with ABC7 about how he worked with Harvey to help him lose weight.


Allen had said that Taste 222 was a vision of Don Thompson, a former CEO of McDonalds, who is now the CEO of Taste222.

According to his Facebook bio, Allen also was CEO/founder of Healthy Infused Cuisine. He lived in Oak Park and was a graduate of Chicago High School for Agriculture Sciences, as well as the University of Illinois Chicago and DePaul University's graduate business school.

