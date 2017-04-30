Chicago restaurants give back to St. Jude's

CHICAGO (WLS) --Hungry Chicagoans are getting a real treat on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 as the St. Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza kicks off at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.
Guests can sample dishes from some of the city's top restaurants while helping the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The night of fun also includes cocktails, live and silent auctions. Since the Restaurant Extravaganza began in 1995, it has raised more than $9 million for the kids and families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Tickets for the upcoming event are $350.
Four Star Corporate Chef Matt Eversman and Jude Four Stars of Chicago Committee Member Sana'a Hussein visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give a taste of the upcoming extravaganza.
St Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza
Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Hours: 5 p.m.
Address: Sheraton Grand Chicago 301 East North Water Street Chicago, Illinois
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Individual ticket - $350 Table of 10 - $3,500
Deadline to register: Registration is closed but you can still go online to donate or call the local office for more information
Is this open to the public? Yes
Links: www.stjude.org/fourstars, www.4starrestaurantgroup.com
RECIPES:
Mac and Cheese
Ingredients:
Cooked Macaroni Pasta -- 30
Mac and Cheese Sauce -- 30
Crumb Topping -- 4
Preparation:
1. Divide half the cheese and half the noodles in two black buss tubs.
2. With gloves on mix well.
Marinated Korean Short Ribs
Ingredients:
Soy Ginger Vinaigrette -- 3 1/2qts
Gochujang Paste -- 1.1lbs
Pineapple Juice -- 2 cups
Sriracha --1 1/2cups
Short Ribs, 1/2" Thick -- 5lbs
Preparation:
1. Combine all ingredients except the short ribs in a large bowl. Whisk to incorporate.
2. Transfer the marinade to a half hotel pan
3. Place the short ribs in the marinade one piece at a time so that the meat is covered on all sides. Cover and
place in a cooler.
4. After 12 hours of marinating rotate the ribs in the marinade and remix the liquid. Re-cover and place in the
cooler for another 12 hours before service.
Cole Slaw, Dry Mix
Ingredients:
White Cabbage, cut 1/16" Thick --1 Gallon
Carrots, Julienne matchsticks 1/8"x2" -- 4 cups
Red Cabbage, cut 1/16" Thick -- 4 cups
Cilantro leaves, whole -- 2 cups
Preparation:
1. Reserve Cilantro on the side. DO NOT MIX IN.
2. Carrots are the same ones used in the field greens mix.
3. Make sure cabbages are cut on slicer to exact thickness.
4. measure all items. Toss to combine. Hold cold.
Soy Ginger Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
Sweet Ginger Puree, Perfect Puree Brand, 30oz -- 3ea
Sesame Oil --6 1/2 cups
Light Soy Sauce -- 12 2/3cups
Water -- 4 1/4cups
Preparation:
1. In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients with a whisk
2. Will need to be stirred daily