  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FOOD & DRINK

Chicago restaurants give back to St. Jude's

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hungry Chicagoans are getting a real treat at the St. Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hungry Chicagoans are getting a real treat on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 as the St. Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza kicks off at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Guests can sample dishes from some of the city's top restaurants while helping the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The night of fun also includes cocktails, live and silent auctions. Since the Restaurant Extravaganza began in 1995, it has raised more than $9 million for the kids and families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Tickets for the upcoming event are $350.

Four Star Corporate Chef Matt Eversman and Jude Four Stars of Chicago Committee Member Sana'a Hussein visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give a taste of the upcoming extravaganza.

St Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza
Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Hours: 5 p.m.
Address: Sheraton Grand Chicago 301 East North Water Street Chicago, Illinois
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Individual ticket - $350 Table of 10 - $3,500
Deadline to register: Registration is closed but you can still go online to donate or call the local office for more information
Is this open to the public? Yes
Links: www.stjude.org/fourstars, www.4starrestaurantgroup.com

RECIPES:

Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:
Cooked Macaroni Pasta -- 30
Mac and Cheese Sauce -- 30
Crumb Topping -- 4

Preparation:
1. Divide half the cheese and half the noodles in two black buss tubs.
2. With gloves on mix well.

Marinated Korean Short Ribs

Ingredients:
Soy Ginger Vinaigrette -- 3 1/2qts
Gochujang Paste -- 1.1lbs
Pineapple Juice -- 2 cups
Sriracha --1 1/2cups
Short Ribs, 1/2" Thick -- 5lbs

Preparation:
1. Combine all ingredients except the short ribs in a large bowl. Whisk to incorporate.
2. Transfer the marinade to a half hotel pan
3. Place the short ribs in the marinade one piece at a time so that the meat is covered on all sides. Cover and
place in a cooler.
4. After 12 hours of marinating rotate the ribs in the marinade and remix the liquid. Re-cover and place in the
cooler for another 12 hours before service.

Cole Slaw, Dry Mix

Ingredients:
White Cabbage, cut 1/16" Thick --1 Gallon

Carrots, Julienne matchsticks 1/8"x2" -- 4 cups
Red Cabbage, cut 1/16" Thick -- 4 cups
Cilantro leaves, whole -- 2 cups

Preparation:
1. Reserve Cilantro on the side. DO NOT MIX IN.
2. Carrots are the same ones used in the field greens mix.
3. Make sure cabbages are cut on slicer to exact thickness.
4. measure all items. Toss to combine. Hold cold.


Soy Ginger Vinaigrette

Ingredients:
Sweet Ginger Puree, Perfect Puree Brand, 30oz -- 3ea
Sesame Oil --6 1/2 cups
Light Soy Sauce -- 12 2/3cups
Water -- 4 1/4cups

Preparation:
1. In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients with a whisk
2. Will need to be stirred daily
Related Topics:
foodfundraiserchicago proudChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Sunda restaurant celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage Month
Traditional Szechuan restaurant in Chicago has grandpa in the kitchen
Extra Course: Traditional Szechuan desserts at North Side restaurant
Eat it, haters: Troll cake lets you clap back
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Rainy weekend continues Sunday
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near DFW
None hurt after Frontier Airlines plane tilts at O'Hare Airport
Police: 3 dead, 8 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Band 'The Chainsmokers' crashes Huntley High School's prom
18-year-old killed after car struck by stolen vehicle in West Pullman
4 workers injured at BP's Whiting refinery in NW Indiana
Show More
Chicago Shakespeare Theater bringing classic stories to students
Sunda restaurant celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage Month
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket sold at Chicago store
Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series
Woman gets kidney from 11-year-old niece shot in Chicago
More News
Top Video
Chicago Shakespeare Theater bringing classic stories to students
Sunda restaurant celebrates Asian Pacific Heritage Month
Traditional Szechuan restaurant in Chicago has grandpa in the kitchen
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video