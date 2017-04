Chicago restaurants give back to St. Jude's

Hungry Chicagoans are getting a real treat on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 as the St. Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza kicks off at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.Guests can sample dishes from some of the city's top restaurants while helping the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The night of fun also includes cocktails, live and silent auctions. Since the Restaurant Extravaganza began in 1995, it has raised more than $9 million for the kids and families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Tickets for the upcoming event are $350.Four Star Corporate Chef Matt Eversman and Jude Four Stars of Chicago Committee Member Sana'a Hussein visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give a taste of the upcoming extravaganza.Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2017Hours: 5 p.m.Address: Sheraton Grand Chicago 301 East North Water Street Chicago, IllinoisAdmission/ Ticket Prices: Individual ticket - $350 Table of 10 - $3,500Deadline to register: Registration is closed but you can still go online to donate or call the local office for more informationIs this open to the public? YesLinks: www.stjude.org/fourstars RECIPES:Ingredients:Cooked Macaroni Pasta -- 30Mac and Cheese Sauce -- 30Crumb Topping -- 4Preparation:1. Divide half the cheese and half the noodles in two black buss tubs.2. With gloves on mix well.Ingredients:Soy Ginger Vinaigrette -- 3 1/2qtsGochujang Paste -- 1.1lbsPineapple Juice -- 2 cupsSriracha --1 1/2cupsShort Ribs, 1/2" Thick -- 5lbsPreparation:1. Combine all ingredients except the short ribs in a large bowl. Whisk to incorporate.2. Transfer the marinade to a half hotel pan3. Place the short ribs in the marinade one piece at a time so that the meat is covered on all sides. Cover andplace in a cooler.4. After 12 hours of marinating rotate the ribs in the marinade and remix the liquid. Re-cover and place in thecooler for another 12 hours before service.Ingredients:White Cabbage, cut 1/16" Thick --1 GallonCarrots, Julienne matchsticks 1/8"x2" -- 4 cupsRed Cabbage, cut 1/16" Thick -- 4 cupsCilantro leaves, whole -- 2 cupsPreparation:1. Reserve Cilantro on the side. DO NOT MIX IN.2. Carrots are the same ones used in the field greens mix.3. Make sure cabbages are cut on slicer to exact thickness.4. measure all items. Toss to combine. Hold cold.Ingredients:Sweet Ginger Puree, Perfect Puree Brand, 30oz -- 3eaSesame Oil --6 1/2 cupsLight Soy Sauce -- 12 2/3cupsWater -- 4 1/4cupsPreparation:1. In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients with a whisk2. Will need to be stirred daily