Get 2 Portillo's hot dogs for only $5 this week

CHICAGO
Portillo's, a Chicagoland favorite, is celebrating National Hot Dog Week with a special deal.

Hot-dog lovers can get two hot dogs for $5 at all Portillo's locations from Monday, July 16, to Sunday, July 22.

The Portillo's hot dog mascot will also make special appearances at certain locations throughout the week. The pop-up locations will be announced on the company's Twitter and Instagram pages (@portilloshotdogs).

If you see the mascot, be sure to say hello! He'll be giving away free gift cards and other Portillo's swag.
