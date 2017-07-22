HUNGRY HOUND

Logan Square restaurant takes different approach to pasta

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dozens of Chicago restaurants focus on pasta, but most of them take a narrow, Italian approach.

However, Daisies -- a cozy new spot in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood -- not only makes all of the pasta in the basement, it takes a more Midwestern approach to cooking.

When Joe Frillman created Daisies - a neighborhood-friendly, pasta-focused restaurant - he didn't want to fall victim to the same old cliches.

"Where you see your spaghetti and meatballs, your bologneses - those things exist in Italy but you see a ton of them here. What we wanted to do was basically have the Italian inspiration and say if the Midwest was a region in Italy, what would the food kind of look like around here," said Frillman.

That would mean looking to Wisconsin for not only cheese, but inspiration.

"We're looking to take the history of the region," he said. "Fried mushrooms and cheese curds and impart that on our menu as well."

So curds and 'shrooms are tempura-fried, served with a cool tarragon-buttermilk dipping sauce.

Pastas are inventive. Not just a vibrant green tagliatelle, fortified with a pesto made from fava bean leaves, but one of the best agnolottis around: these tiny pasta "envelopes" house cooked beets with fromage blanc. Cooked for just a minute or two, they're sauteed in some of that reserved beet juice and whey - the liquid byproduct of cheese-making. A knob of butter sure doesn't hurt; neither does the rich creme fraiche or earthy trout roe crowned on top.

Pierogis are also made from scratch - that's pureed Yukon gold potatoes with onions inside.

But these are sauteed in a bit of clam juice, as well as shucked clams, plus onions and butter. Fresh herbs and crunchy, lemony breadcrumbs give the dish an added dimension. It's familiar Midwestern fare, but with a nod to Europe.

"And blend it a little bit with the Italian philosophy of cooking what's in season, what around you and using farms as much as possible," said Frillman.

Joe's brother owns a farm 30 miles north of here in Buffalo Grove that supplies a lot of the produce for the restaurant, so the menu changes quite a bit. And even though it's a pasta restaurant, don't think of it as a typical Italian pasta dishes you'd find on Taylor Street or North Harlem or even River North, think of it as a pasta restaurant with a very strong Midwestern seasonal approach.
EXTRA COURSE: A closer look at one of Daisies' starters, which is made from carrots, duckfat and horseradish creme fraiche.
EMBED More News Videos

EXTRA COURSE: ABC7 food reporter Steve Dolinsky took a look at one of Daisies' starters.

DAISIES
2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
(773) 661-1671
https://www.daisieschicago.com/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodhungry houndItalian foodChicagoLogan Square
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HUNGRY HOUND
Extra Course: Matcha tea and kombucha at Fairgrounds
Mayor Emanuel, Hungry Hound talk Chicago cuisine
Extra Course: Chicken wings at HaiSous
Pappy's Smokehouse serving St. Louis barbecue at Windy City Smokeout
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Extra Course: Matcha tea and kombucha at Fairgrounds
Top Chef alum Katsuji Tanabe now cooking at Barrio in River North
Local chef makes sandwich in bread cone called 'conecepts'
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with $1 dogs
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pokemon Go Fest attendees in Chicago refunded after app crash
Rain adds to flooding woes in Algonquin
Teenage sisters reported missing from NW Side
90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show in Connecticut
Man duping renters of deposits with fake apartment ads in Chicago
President Trump asserts all agree he has 'complete power' to pardon
'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' actor John Heard dead at 71
New Jersey raises smoking age to 21
Show More
Man sues lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
3 wounded in shooting on I-55
Report: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador, per intel intercepts
10 shot in Chicago, 1 fatally, since Friday night
2 injured in extra-alarm fire in West Town
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos