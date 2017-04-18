McDonald's, Cinnabon, Hooters offer Tax Day freebies

Tuesday is Tax Day. Taxes must be filed by midnight.This deadline can be pretty stressful for people. To help them cope, some companies will hand out free stuff Tuesday.McDonalds plans to offer a variety of freebies, from free coffee to quarter pounders for a discount, depending on the location.People can get free Cinnabon-bites at selected Cinnabon stores.Hooters will offer free food for kids ages 12 and under, with the purchase of a regular meal.