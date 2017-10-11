Nude Dude Food dining service

Their slogan is "Chicago's full frontal, in your face, personalized private dining service." It's the Nude Dude Food private chefs! Seth Bradley and Ryan Van Voorhis grew up in central Illinois and have been friends since childhood. They both have a passion for food, so they started Nude Dude Food.
They personalize the menu to your specific tastes, and they are on trend with the latest cooking crazes. They introduce us to FODMAP - a new way of eating that was designed for people with irritable bowel syndrome.
They bring us an amazing spread and classic crostini, but they show us how to make a FODMAP version - Corn Masa Arepa!!
Corn Masa Arepa
- 2 cups water
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, sliced
- 2 cups masa harina corn flour
- Kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1/3 cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese, plus more for garnish
Combine the masa harina, 1 teaspoon salt, the sugar and queso fresco in a large bowl. Stir in the water to make a soft dough. Scoop the dough into 8 portions (about 1/4 cup each) and flatten into disks with your hands.
Heat 2 tablespoons duck fat in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, fry the corn cakes until crisp and golden on the bottom, about 3 1/2 minutes; flip, press lightly with a spatula and cook until golden on the other side.
For more information visit the Nude Dude Food website.
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEhealthy recipes
foodWindy City LIVEhealthy recipes