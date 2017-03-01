PEAPOD

Peapod's Next Best' Finalists: Round 3 - JABnow Cocktail Mixer vs. Pennie's Tea

This week we're paring down our "Peapod's Next Best" finalists!

In Round 3, it was a battle of the beverages between JABnow Cocktail Mixer and Pennie's Tea.

Elburn's Chris Kaucnik and her JABnow Cocktail Mixer went up against Monee's Lashonda Crockett and her Pennie's Tea.

For more about Peapod: www.peapod.com

For more on JABnow Cocktail Mixers, visit: http://www.jabnow.com/

For more on Pennie's Tea, visit: https://www.penniestea.com/
