Remove the stress through slow cooking

For many families, finding the time to make a home-cooked meal isn't easy. The added stress of providing a nutritious dinner isn't easy to deal with every day with so many busy schedules. That's why Meg Barnhart, a mother from Lake Forest, Illinois started using a slow cooker. Now, she can prep food while her kids are at school and spend more time with them when they get home. With help from her partner, Jane McKay, the two moms created the Zen of Slow Cooking; a blog with several easy-to-make slow cooking recipes. They started mixing and packaging spice blends to go with their recipes. When they debuted their products at a local farmer's market, they sold out immediately. They started expanding and haven't stopped. The Zen of Slow Cooking just won a 2017 sofi Award from the Specialy Food Association. Meg and Jane visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to share their love of slow cooking and show how easy it is for everyone.
Link: www.thezenofslowcooking.com
www.blog.thezenofslowcooking.com
foodcookingLake Forest
