FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino

EMBED </>More Videos

Remember the Unicorn Frappuccino? If you like those over-the-top Starbucks drinks, get ready for the "Crystal Ball" concoction.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Remember the Unicorn Frappuccino? If you like those over-the-top Starbucks drinks, get ready for the "Crystal Ball" concoction.

RELATED: Starbucks is launching a 'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino

Some baristas told Business Insider that it's a peach-flavored frappuccino, topped with whipped cream and candy.


A Starbucks in northeast Portland shared a picture of the new drink on its Instagram page saying, it will be available starting Thursday, March 22, 2018.

But, why is it called the Crystal Ball? Starbucks has not officially said at this time.

It will only be on the menu for four days or until supplies run out.

Click here for more stories and videos about Starbucks.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeebusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
New Mediterranean spot 'Cedar House' debuts in Old Town
New Beer Bar 'Wolcott Tap' Now Open In Ravenswood
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 55 cents
Steakhouse offering 200-ounce steak challenge
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Elgin police to release body camera video of shooting on I-90
Man charged with sexually abusing woman on CTA platform
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are coming
Trump to target up to $50 billion in Chinese imports with new tariffs
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
U of I wrestler, Oak Forest native, 21, killed in hit-and-run accident
Queen Latifah's mom, Rita Owens, has died
Show More
See the royal wedding invitations
Video shows self-driving Uber's fatal collision
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph on Ind. Toll Road
Couple claims Indian tribe kidnapped newborn from hospital
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
More News
Top Video
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
Former Wheaton College football player pleads guilty to misdemeanor in hazing case
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
More Video