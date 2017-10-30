HALLOWEEN

Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago hot dog stand is reviving the famous fast food restaurant from the hit film "Coming to America."

The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park completely transformed into McDowell's over the weekend, complete with new signs, employee uniforms and even some new menu items.

You can even try a Big Mic, which bears a striking resemblance to the Big Mac. As Mr. McDowell explains in the 1988 comedy: "They both contain two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions. But they use a sesame seed bun. My buns have no seeds."

You can visit McDowell's, located at 2622 North Clark Street, through Halloween.
