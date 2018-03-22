Former Wheaton College football player pleads guilty to misdemeanor in hazing case

EMBED </>More Videos

A Wheaton College football player charged in a hazing case has agreed to a plea deal. (WLS)

By
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --
A former Wheaton College football player charged in the team's hazing scandal pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in court on Thursday.

The attorney said Noah Spielman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery. Meanwhile prosecutors agreed to dismiss all felony counts against the former football player.

Spielman, the son of former Ohio State and all-pro linebacker Chris Spielman, appeared in front of a DuPage County judge again Thursday morning. Spielman and four other Wheaton College football players were charged last fall with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint in connection to a hazing scandal in 2016.

A student who has identified himself as Charles Nagy says the players beat and bound him in his dorm room, then took him to a baseball field, leaving him there partially clothed. Nagy filed a lawsuit last week against the players and school. He says he had to have surgery from some of his injuries. He also withdrew from the school.

Spielman's attorneys say because of their client's lack of criminal history and his respective involvement in this incident, prosecutors agreed to this deal. They say he accepts responsibility for the role he played in this.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hazingcollege footballcourtWheaton
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Former Wheaton football player files suit over alleged hazing
5th Wheaton College football player pleads not guilty in hazing case
4 of 5 Wheaton College football players plead not guilty in hazing case
Wheaton College internal document challenges alleged hazing victim's credibility
Report of 2nd Wheaton College football hazing victim
Second of 5 Wheaton College football players charged in hazing turns himself in
5 Wheaton College football players charged in hazing
Top Stories
Elgin police to release body camera video of shooting on I-90
Man charged with sexually abusing woman on CTA platform
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are coming
Trump to target up to $50 billion in Chinese imports with new tariffs
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
U of I wrestler, Oak Forest native, 21, killed in hit-and-run accident
Queen Latifah's mom, Rita Owens, has died
Show More
See the royal wedding invitations
Video shows self-driving Uber's fatal collision
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph on Ind. Toll Road
Couple claims Indian tribe kidnapped newborn from hospital
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
More News
Top Video
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video