Former Wheaton College football player pleads guilty to misdemeanor in hazing case

A former Wheaton College football player charged in the team's hazing scandal pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in court on Thursday.The attorney said Noah Spielman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery. Meanwhile prosecutors agreed to dismiss all felony counts against the former football player.Spielman, the son of former Ohio State and all-pro linebacker Chris Spielman, appeared in front of a DuPage County judge again Thursday morning. Spielman and four other Wheaton College football players were charged last fall with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint in connection to a hazing scandal in 2016.A student who has identified himself as Charles Nagy says the players beat and bound him in his dorm room, then took him to a baseball field, leaving him there partially clothed. Nagy filed a lawsuit last week against the players and school. He says he had to have surgery from some of his injuries. He also withdrew from the school.Spielman's attorneys say because of their client's lack of criminal history and his respective involvement in this incident, prosecutors agreed to this deal. They say he accepts responsibility for the role he played in this.