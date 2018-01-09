Friends honor woman, 20, killed by father in family's murder-suicide

Friends gathered at a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Drew Birnkrant, who along with her brother and mother, was killed by her father in Santa Clarita.

VALENCIA, Calif. --
Friends gathered by candlelight in Valencia, Calif., to honor the memory of a 20-year-old woman who died in a murder-suicide.

Investigators believe Drew Birnkrant's father shot and killed her, her mother, and her younger brother before turning the gun on himself in their Santa Clarita home.

A photo of Drew was displayed at the vigil held at Valencia High School as dozens of her friends lit candles and honored her memory.

Birnkrant was attending College of the Canyons, where she was on the track team. She was known as a supportive team member during her track and field days at Valencia High School.

The bodies of the family members - Drew, her 11-year-old brother Sean, their mother Amy and father Michael - were found early Friday in the 28800 block of Startree Lane.

Officials believe Michael Birnkrant shot his family before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with more information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You may also call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murder suicidevigilu.s. & worldCalifornia
Top Stories
Man convicted in Blair Holt murder gets 75 years at resentencing
Girl, 12, dies from infection doctors misdiagnosed as flu, family says
Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria after eating raw oysters
Police: Boy, 6, dies after SUV runs red light on South Side; driver cited
Barrington 4th grader dies of flu, school officials confirm
Joe Arpaio, controversial sheriff pardoned by Trump, running for Senate
Mom suspected of killing sons, husband before killing self at resort
Ibuprofen linked to male infertility, study says
Show More
Alabama player proposes after winning National Championship
Man stole stepdaughter's puppy, sold it for drugs, deputies say
Man shot, beaten by 3 in West Pullman home invasion
2 CPD officers injured after Hummer strikes squad car, police say
IL lawmakers probe Legionnaires' outbreak at Quincy veterans home
More News
Photos
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
Man charged in sale of guns, drugs on Facebook
More Photos