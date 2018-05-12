Fundraiser held for 12 teens burned in fire pit explosion in Glendale Heights

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --A fundraiser was held Saturday for the 12 teenagers burned in a fire pit explosion in Glendale Heights.
Now, the victims are facing mounting medical bills.
People gathered for the Glenbard East High School burn victims at the Lombard Moose Lodge to show their support.
"When you have a daughter and when you have children that are young, it breaks your heart, you feel for them," said Tom Campos, who attended the event.
"I don't know them personally but we are all about the community," Chuck Sakowicz
A fire pit explosion last month at a home in Glendale Heights injured a dozen teenagers.
Investigators say the explosion happened after a teen at the party pour gasoline on the fire.
Some of the victims remain in the hospital facing a long recovery.
"When we heard that the families were in distressed, anybody who has got teenagers you heart goes out when a situation like this happens," Dianna Anderson said.
"I have been amazed by the support. We went through 300 burgers earlier today within about two hours," said Sandi Wolski, one of the organizers of the 10-hour fundraiser that included food and raffles.