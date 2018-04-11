Gas station owner shoots man he thought stole $1.99 Slim Jim

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police have taken a gas store owner in for questioning after witnesses say he shot a customer after an argument over a Slim Jim beef stick in north Houston.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that a group of men stopped at the Chevron gas station on I-45 and West Little York around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to reports, one man went inside the store to get a Slim Jim, and got into an argument with the owner.

"This guy came running out of the store while I'm pumping gas yelling, 'You didn't pay for that Slim Jim.' He said, 'I did pay for the Slim Jim.' The next thing you know, this guy reaches in his back, pulls out his gun and shoots him," witness Kenny Allen explained.

Police say the man was shot in the leg. He is now in surgery at Ben Taub Hospital, but expected to survive.

The owner is currently talking to investigators. There's no word if he will face charges.

Police have placed an evidence marker on a Slim Jim in the parking lot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggas stationu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Algeria plane crash kills 257 near Boufarik air base
Trump warns Russia about shooting down missiles in Syria: 'Get ready'
Yvonne Staples of Staples Singers siblings dies in Chicago
Wheel of Fortune: Man loses $7K after mispronouncing 'flamenco'
Necco Wafers at risk of going out of business; candy stores react
Founder of South Barrington megachurch quits following misconduct allegations
Police: Woman killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in Calumet Heights
Aviation officer who dragged passenger from plane sues United, city
Show More
Transgender woman from Woodstock will run in Boston Marathon
Trump considering firing Rosenstein to check Mueller
Union: Half of Harvey Fire Department laid off after court orders payment to pension fund
Man fatally sucker-punched at crawfish restaurant 16 months after daughter dies in crash
More News