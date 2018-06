A Chicago family is asking for help finding their 14-year-old girl.Fowsia Ibrahim went to school last Thursday, but never came home afterward. She lives in the 1400-block of West Howard Street.Ibrahim was last seen wearing a yellow head scarf, a black shirt and a black and gray striped shirt. She is described as five feet five inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.