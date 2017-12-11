Good Samaritan helps rescue Homewood mayor from icy lake

A Good Samaritan helped rescue the mayor of south suburban Homewood after he fell through thin ice trying to save his dog from a freezing lake.Mayor Richard Hofeld and his wife were walking their dogs at a nature preserve Sunday when one of the animals ran onto a body of water that had frozen over, village officials said Monday.The dog fell through the ice. As the mayor tried to rescue his pet, he also fell into the icy water, officials said. Hofeld was able to save his dog, but couldn't get himself out.The couple had left their cell phones in the car, so Hofeld's wife had no way to call for help, the village said.A passing jogger heard the commotion and called 911, the village said. Homewood firefighters responded to the scene and rescued the mayor. He had been in the water for about 20 minutes, officials said.Hofeld was taken to Advocate South Suburban Hospital in nearby Hazel Crest and held overnight for observation. He was released Monday."I'm doing fine. I'm grateful for the Good Samaritan who called 911 and the speedy work of the first responders. I am also thankful for all the phone calls with well wishes and people asking how I'm doing. I'm fine and ready to get back to work," Hofeld said.The mayor also stressed how important it is for people to bring their cell phones on walks, in case of emergencies like this one.