CHICAGO (WLS) --Some good Samaritans Thursday decided to help a Minnesota woman who was robbed at gunpoint while visiting relatives for Thanksgiving in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.
Donna Hart walked out of her relative's home in the 8800-block of South Wabash Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to get something from her car when two teenage robbers approached her with a gun. The robbery was caught on tape by a surveillance camera.
"I turned around and said, 'What did you say?' That's when he pulled a gun and said, 'What do you have in your pockets?,'" Hart said. 'I said 'I don't have anything in my pockets."
Hart surrendered her belongings and car keys. The video shows her looking directly at the gunman.
The suspects then fled in Hart's 2013 Hyundai Sonata. Hart said she remained calm so the robbers wouldn't shoot her.
"I had to keep calm. I had to keep him calm because I didn't want him to shoot me with that gun."
Hart, who grew up in Chicago, now lives in the suburbs of Minneapolis.
"I'm from Chicago. I was born and raised here, so I can't let them scare me away from my home town," said Hart.
"I wanted her to know that this city does care, and there's still some good in this city," said Crisis Responder Dawn Valenti.
Among those who donated to Hart was Chris Harris, whose daughter was recently carjacked, too.
"I know the feelings that she went through, the vulnerability, the whole thing of being assaulted like that," said Harris.
Hart's car was recovered by police at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle is currently in an impound lot, authorities said.
Police said they do not have anyone in custody.
A GoFundMe Page has been set up to help Hart recover.