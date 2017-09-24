Goose Island Brewery evacuated due to hazmat incident

Heads up- Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Taproom at 1800 W Fulton will be closed today. Apologies for the inconvenience. We love you. — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) September 24, 2017

Goose Island Brewery in Chicago was evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a hazmat incident.A "peroxide-based acid" spilled, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The department issued a Level 1 Hazmat in response.The brewery's taproom, located at 1800 W. Fulton on the West Side, will be closed Sunday due to the incident, according to a Goose Island tweet.An employee told ABC7 that "the beer will be fine."