Goose Island Brewery evacuated due to hazmat incident

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Goose Island Brewery in Chicago was evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a hazmat incident.

A "peroxide-based acid" spilled, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The department issued a Level 1 Hazmat in response.

The brewery's taproom, located at 1800 W. Fulton on the West Side, will be closed Sunday due to the incident, according to a Goose Island tweet.

An employee told ABC7 that "the beer will be fine."
