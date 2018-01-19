FLU PREVENTION

5 tips for avoiding the flu

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some tips to avoid the flu this year. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As the flu continues to be a major concern nationally, I spoke to Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease specialist at University of Chicago Medicine, for tips on how to stay healthy this flu season.

Understanding how the flu spreads helps with prevention.

It all starts with "droplets," explained Dr. Landon. When someone coughs or sneezes, these droplets spread about six feet. If you're in that range, you could breathe them in. Alternatively, if you touch something the droplets landed on, and then touch your mouth, eyes or nose, the flu could enter your system.

So how can you avoid the flu?

1. "Lean back when someone's coughing or sneezing," instructed Landon. The extra space between you and that person can make a difference.

2. "You have no idea how often you're touching your face," pointed out Landon. So stop doing that and wash your hands to avoid transferring the flu to yourself from your phone, from a hand rail, or other places.

3. Get the flu shot. Even though it hasn't been as effective this year, it can still be beneficial and active in about a week, said Landon. "People who get the flu shot are less likely to die of the flu, to develop pneumonia, to end up in the hospital or to have serious complications of the flu," she added.

4. If your immune system is weak, wear a surgical mask when near those who appear ill, recommended Landon. You can also use a scarf to cover your mouth, maybe on your commute. But don't reuse that scarf without cleaning it.

5. If you think you've been exposed to the flu and are at a higher risk of complications, see a medical professional, stressed Landon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu preventionflu seasoncdcChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU PREVENTION
Flu prevention: Researchers working on 'super shot'
Tips for keeping families healthy during flu season
Flu takes life of vibrant 40-year-old CA mother of 3
How to protect yourself from the flu
More flu prevention
HEALTH & FITNESS
New concerns for youth sports: Repeated hits may cause dangerous brain disease
Man with ravenous appetite for sushi makes gross discovery
Window or aisle: Which seat is safer against the flu?
Flu prevention: Researchers working on 'super shot'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Las Vegas concert shooter had searched multiple Chicago events
Grandmother reading bible carjacked in front of Portage Park school
Court allows wrongful death suit in NIU fatal hazing incident
Woman says she did nothing wrong during Walmart arrest where pants fell down
Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby
State Senator Donne Trotter announces retirement
Pritzker haunted by wiretapped conversation with Blagojevich at candidate forum
TV crew attempts to pass fake bomb through airport security
Show More
Phone Fury: Cellphone repair store owner facing numerous city violations
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in missing U of I scholar case
No charges against Chicago officers involved in teen's death
NFL prematurely promotes Vikings/Patriots Super Bowl
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Reflecting on ABC7 meteorologist Jerry Taft's 33-year career
Grandmother reading bible carjacked in front of Portage Park school
Court allows wrongful death suit in NIU fatal hazing incident
More Video